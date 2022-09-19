Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game against Indiana will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.

The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV designation were finalized on Monday. The matchup with Indiana is Nebraska’s Homecoming contest.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.