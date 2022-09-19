New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend.

According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.

Duering said first two incidents were reported early Friday evening after a truck driver noticed two two semi-trailers and their cargo had been stolen.

The second incident was reported Sunday, but Duering said they believe that theft it happened Friday as well.

All three trailers were carrying meat from the Gibbon Packing Co. In total the value of all three trailers is believed to be just over $750,000.

Duering said neither the meat, nor the trailers have been recovered.

There are no suspects at this time, he said, the department does have some video surveillance footage they are examining.

Police are also investigating if these incidents were related to the trailer thefts from June of this year.

