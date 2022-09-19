Summer lingers on

Partly sunny, hot and humid
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday.

Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Well above average temperatures on Monday.
Well above average temperatures on Monday.(1011 Weather)

Clear and warm Monday night with lows in the lower 70s and a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

Warm overnight low temperatures expected.
Warm overnight low temperatures expected.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. Record high in Lincoln on Tuesday is 96 degrees set in 2018. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Record highs possible on Tuesday.
Record highs possible on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be much cooler with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Even cooler on Thursday with a shower possible. The weekend should be a bit warmer and mainly dry.

Hot temperatures through Tuesday, Big cool down by mid week.
Hot temperatures through Tuesday, Big cool down by mid week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport

Latest News

Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The last few days of summer sizzles
Melissa's Sunday Night Forecast
Melissa's Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Summer heat starts to trickle in again...