Summer lingers on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday.

Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Well above average temperatures on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Clear and warm Monday night with lows in the lower 70s and a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

Warm overnight low temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. Record high in Lincoln on Tuesday is 96 degrees set in 2018. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Record highs possible on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be much cooler with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Even cooler on Thursday with a shower possible. The weekend should be a bit warmer and mainly dry.

Hot temperatures through Tuesday, Big cool down by mid week. (1011 Weather)

