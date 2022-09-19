Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine, which was concealed inside the vehicle’s seats. The driver, Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. She was lodged in York County Jail. The York County Sheriff’s Office and York Police Department assisted.

