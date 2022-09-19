Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with smoking hot and muggy conditions! High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s for majority of 1011 territory, and will feel more like 95 to the triple digits with the humidity. The record high temperature in Lincoln is 96 degrees set in 2018... and we are definitely on track to break it! In addition to the heat and humidity, there will be a warm breeze from the southwest, gusting up to 25 mph. A cold front will start to creep into the northwestern portions in the afternoon and continue to push through the state by Tuesday night. Heavy cloud cover and rain chances will filter in behind the front. Isolated rain and storms are possible in western and central Nebraska through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will continue into Wednesday.... isolated to scattered showers and storms will move through the southeastern half of the state and push southeast over the course of the day. The best chance for rain in Lincoln will be in the afternoon to early evening. In addition to the rainy day...we will feel the effects of the cold front. It will be SIGNIFICANTLY cooler... 20 to 30 degrees COOLER than Tuesday. Temperatures will only reach in the mid to upper 60s across the area. These high temperatures will likely occur in the early part of the day and fall into the lower 60s by the afternoon (when we usually hit our high for the day). It will be mostly cloudy with a northerly breeze. The last official day of summer will surely feel fall-like! Overnight low temperatures will hit the 40s for most, with some areas in the low 50s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold front will knock down temperatures and bring a few chances for rain through the end of the work week. Skies will dry and temperatures will warm on Saturday before another cold front moves through Saturday night and knocks temperatures down again for Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

