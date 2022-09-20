Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant.

Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe Trail, for an unconscious man.

Police said an employee called and explained that there was a gray sedan parked in the lot for at least a day.

LPD said responding officers found a 22-year-old deceased man in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the initial investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

