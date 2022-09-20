Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.
(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant.

Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe Trail, for an unconscious man.

Police said an employee called and explained that there was a gray sedan parked in the lot for at least a day.

LPD said responding officers found a 22-year-old deceased man in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the initial investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Latest News

Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking...
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly...
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments