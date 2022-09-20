Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking...
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad.

The trooper determined it was a live fragmentation grenade and the bomb squad conducted a controlled detonation on scene.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anyone that comes in contact with unexploded device to contact the nearest police agency and leave them untouched.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Latest News

Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly...
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
Educators from across Nebraska gathering in Kearney to discuss new ways to teach and help...
Early education leaders discuss ways to improve