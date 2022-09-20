Lancaster County election officials holding voter registration events

A Lincoln voter drops off their early ballot outside the Lancaster County Election Commission
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and in conjunction with the unofficial holiday, the Lancaster County Election Commission is hosting several voter registration drives around Lincoln.

The first will be at the City-County Building, at 10th and Lincoln Mall, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where city, county and election officials will address the media to discuss the importance of registering to vote.

The other four voter registration events are as follows:

- 1-3 p.m. at the F Street Rec Center (13th & F Streets)

- 4-6 p.m. at the Belmont Rec Center (13th & Judson)

- 4-6 p.m. at the Calvert Rec Center (46th & Stockwell)

- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster County Election Commission (north of 46th & Vine)

You can also register to vote anytime, online, at www.ne.gov/go/NEReg2Vote with a valid Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification Card.

Election officials say any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before November 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their party affiliation, can register to vote at these events.

All of this comes as the state gears up for the 2022 General Election. State officials finalized that ballot last Friday, which you can find here.

