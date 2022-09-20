Nebraska RB Allen out for season

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two touchdowns over the Huskers’ first four games.

Nebraska is off this week following a 1-3 start. The Huskers return to action on October 1st against Indiana.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Latest News

Mickey Joseph on encouraging the Huskers
Mickey Joseph on encouraging the Huskers
Mickey Joseph on doing a better job
Mickey Joseph on doing a better job
Mickey Joseph Press Conference (9/20/2022)
Mickey Joseph Press Conference (9/20/2022)
Mickey Johnson on the reshuffle
Mickey Johnson on the reshuffle