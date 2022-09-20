Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln

Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App on a mobile device. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

Pentatonix has a new holiday album, Holidays Around The World, that will be released Oct. 28.

