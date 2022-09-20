Portion of South 70th Street Now Fully Closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -South 70th Street from A to South Streets is now fully closed. A partial closure began on Sept. 19 for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. After finding pavement damage on both sides of the street, crews have temporarily closed the street. The project remains on schedule to be completed by Friday, Sept. 30.

“Upon further inspection, it has been determined that this portion of South 70th Street needs to remain fully closed to allow crews to repair the street properly and efficiently. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to ensure the street is safe,” said Harry Kroos, LTU Senior Engineering Technician.

Travelers are asked to access businesses in the area via A Street. South 70th Street is open between Sumner and South streets to local traffic only. The sidewalks on the west side of South 70th Street are closed. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to A Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around work zones. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

