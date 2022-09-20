Record highs likely Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After record breaking high temperatures on Monday, it is looking like more record highs could be set Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will bring much cooler temperatures on Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cool temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with a chance of scattered showers.

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. High temperature around 100 with a south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Record high in Lincoln is 96 degrees set in 2018.

Record highs likely on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s with a north wind developing at 10 to 20 mph.

Not as warm Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Significantly cooler on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Cool temperatures with scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. Warmer with more sunshine expected over the weekend.

Big cool down Wednesday through Friday with scattered showers. Warmer for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

