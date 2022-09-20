Wednesday Forecast: From sweating weather to sweater weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After consecutive days of record breaking heat, the forecast for Wednesday is dramatically different. We are talking about well below average temperatures for this time of year.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday evening and that will bring more comfortable temperatures on Wednesday. Highs look to be in the low to mid 70s in southeast Nebraska. However, in central and western Nebraska temperatures will remain in the 60s. Regardless, there will not be much variation between the morning low and afternoon high.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

In addition to the drop in temperatures, there is a chance of periodic rain from the late morning to the late evening hours. Rainfall appears possible on Thursday and Friday as well with potential significant rainfall in southwest Nebraska. Through at least Thursday night, 1/2 an inch to 1 inch of rain is possible in the southwest. A multitude of areas need the rain and we will take what we can get.

2 Day Precipitation Totals (KOLN)

On Thursday it is very likely that we will not hit 70 degrees across the state. In fact, highs will struggle to hit 60 across western Nebraska. Expect mid 50s to mid 60s in central and western areas while mid 60s are possible in eastern Nebraska.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will continue the trend of below average weather, but a weekend warmup is in store. After the Friday rain moves out we look to dry out over the weekend as well.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.