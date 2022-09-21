Big cool down Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means much cooler temperatures across the state Wednesday. Some sunshine will be possible in parts of central and eastern Nebraska through midday. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible this afternoon. Cool temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with scattered showers possible both days. Warmer temperatures expected for the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy in the Lincoln area on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon and early evening. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much cooler across Nebraska Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered evening showers will be possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an overnight sprinkle or shower. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Scattered showers possible Thursday evening.

Cool temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Showers will be possible Friday morning and temperatures will continue to be on the cool side. Highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Cooler, but still nice on Sunday.

Cool temperatures through Friday. Pleasant fall temperatures Sunday through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

