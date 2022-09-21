HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 20)

(WOWT)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 20th.

Bennington def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

David City def. Cross County

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10

Overton def. Brady, 25-6, 25-12, 25-9

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular

Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-11, 25-18

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10

Central City Triangular

Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10

CWC Triangular

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18

Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15

Falls City Triangular

Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10

Giltner Triangular

Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8

Giltner def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-23

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11

Hemingford Triangular

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20

Holdrege Triangular

Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14

Loomis Triangular

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27

Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21

Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8

North Central Triangular

St. Mary’s def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16

St. Mary’s def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22

Paxton Invitational

Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17

Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-17

South Loup Triangular

Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17

South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

Walthill Triangular

Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

West Point-Beemer Triangular

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23

York Triangular

Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23

York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

