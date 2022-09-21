HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 20)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 20th.
Bennington def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
David City def. Cross County
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10
Overton def. Brady, 25-6, 25-12, 25-9
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular
Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-11, 25-18
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10
Central City Triangular
Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10
CWC Triangular
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18
Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15
Falls City Triangular
Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10
Giltner Triangular
Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8
Giltner def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-23
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11
Hemingford Triangular
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20
Holdrege Triangular
Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran Triangular
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14
Loomis Triangular
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27
Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21
Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8
North Central Triangular
St. Mary’s def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16
St. Mary’s def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22
Paxton Invitational
Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17
Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-17
South Loup Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17
South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
Walthill Triangular
Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23
York Triangular
Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23
York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15
