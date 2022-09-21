Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, police searching for shooter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds last night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 22nd and Dudley around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

In a press release, LPD said an officer was flagged down by an 18-year-old man who said he had been shot. While tending to the victim, police said a 19-year-old man ran out of a nearby house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old was described by police as having life-threatening injuries.

A search warrant was obtained for a house in the area and was searched by the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team, police said.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed officers using a loudspeaker to tell people inside to come out with their hands up.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on-air and online.

