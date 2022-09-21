Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up.

Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the area was flagged down by someone at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night who reported a man had been shot. He has been taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and at last check, police said he was conscious, breathing, and talking.

Along with LPD, the Nebraska State Patrol is also at the home.

As of 11 p.m., more units were seen arriving near the home including a tactical team.

