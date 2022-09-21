Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park

Police outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln late Tuesday night after a deadly stabbing.
Police outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln late Tuesday night after a deadly stabbing.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have arrested a Lincoln man in the stabbing death of a woman at a mobile home park.

Charles Alexander, 65, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln Mall. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police said a woman was found with stab wounds to her abdomen at Contempo at the Highlands near N 1st and W Fairfield St., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. First responders tried to save her but she died at a Lincoln hospital from her injuries.

Police said Alexander and the victim knew each other, but they are still trying to determine the nature of their relationship. Police are still investigating to figure out what spurred the violence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact LPD by calling (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

