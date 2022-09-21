LPD: Woman stabbed to death in northwest Lincoln; suspect on the run

Police outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln late Monday night after a deadly stabbing.
Police outside a mobile home in northwest Lincoln late Monday night after a deadly stabbing.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re investigating another homicide in the Capital City.

LPD says they were called to the Contempo Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on a report of a stabbing.

Police say that when they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who had been stabbed and had serious injuries. Officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue provided aid and transported the woman. However, LPD says she died at a Lincoln hospital from her injuries.

Additionally, police say the suspect, a 61-year-old man, is not in custody and is being sought by authorities. Police add that the suspect and the victim know each other.

“Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene,” LPD said in a press release.

Lincoln Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and that anyone with information about the stabbing should contact them by calling 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head...
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
(File)
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

Latest News

Train collides with pickup truck hauling farm equipment in Gage County Tuesday morning.
Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice
One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook
Police surround a home in central Lincoln late Tuesday night
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, police searching for shooter
6 News On Your Side: Deputy hurt when suspect flees
Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees