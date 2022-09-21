Military helicopter makes emergency landing in field near Lincoln Airport

Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard helicopter made an emergency landing near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing in a field near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to MAJ Scott Ingalsbe with the Nebraska National Guard, the crew detected an aircraft malfunction and decided to land the helicopter as a precaution around 3 p.m.

All three crew members on board were unharmed.

