Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission launches statewide Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program ahead of casino gaming

(PRNewswire)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission encourages the public to exercise responsible gambling practices and to learn the signs of problem gaming ahead of full casino operations. The development of the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program is another step to enhance industry best practices to prevent problem gambling throughout the state.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage. “Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

The portal is available at https://racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store

Latest News

Studies show the new COVID-19 boosters could help protect against long COVID.
COVID boosters and protecting against long COVID
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
Joseph looks to boost morale in Huskers bye week
Joseph looks to boost morale in Huskers bye week
Portion of South 70th Street Now Fully Closed