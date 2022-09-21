One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook

(Source: KFVS)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train killed one person in a collision in McCook.

The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the crash happened on the railroad access road between the railroad tracks and E A St. in the area of E 11th St.

The McCook Police Department and the McCook Fire Department were reportedly sent to the scene.

According to authorities, the U-Haul truck was driven by 27-year-old Courtney Steer, of McCook. Steer was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and conducted by MPD and Nebraska State Patrol.

