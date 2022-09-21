Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround a home in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, Lincoln Police searching for shooter
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Charles Alexander, 65, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park
Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head...
Nebraska RB Allen out for season

Latest News

Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
Charles Alexander, 65, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park