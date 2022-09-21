Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).(Crete Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week.

The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.

Last Thursday at the Crete Airport, Suarez did a tandem jump with another man who died from his injuries. Authorities say their parachute deployed correctly, but the pair did not slow down enough as they descended to the ground.

That investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store

Latest News

Joseph looks to boost morale in Huskers bye week
Joseph looks to boost morale in Huskers bye week
Portion of South 70th Street Now Fully Closed
COVID-19 Risk Dial
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow for fifth week
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: From sweating weather to sweater weather