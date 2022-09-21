Thursday Forecast: “Fall”-ing for a much cooler forecast...

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of unseasonably cool temperatures Wednesday, the thermometer will drop even further on Thursday.

Even with the forecasted below average temperatures, morning lows Thursday will be around average for this time of year. Cloud cover should limit lows from dipping too much overnight. Mid 40s to low 50s are expected statewide Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 60s in eastern Nebraska down to the low 50s in the west. This is typical for mid October in the east to mid November out in western portions of the state.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Rain chances will also continue tomorrow morning and afternoon in central and western Nebraska. Back in the Capital City, it looks to be a dreary day with an isolated shower possible during the day. Higher chances look to be possible in the evening.

On Friday, temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to low 80s in central and western areas. Eastern portions of the state will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Chances of rain will increase in eastern Nebraska early Friday exiting by early afternoon.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Over the weekend temperatures will rebound into the low 80s on Saturday before cooling to the low 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies look to prevail on both days as well.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

