Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice

By New Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with farm equipment was struck by a southbound Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train Tuesday morning, northwest of Beatrice.

According to News Channel Nebraska, it appeared the driver of the pickup escaped injury, as the train apparently hit the front of the trailer as the pickup was clearing the railroad crossing.

The collision blocked West Hickory Road at the crossing five miles northwest of Beatrice, next to the Koch Nitrogen Fertilizer Plant.  The pickup ended up west of the crossing in a ditch, while the trailer and farm implement came to rest just east of the tracks.

Gage County Deputies, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Rural Fire responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. The highway was blocked at the railroad crossing for several hours, forcing drivers to find another route.

It’s not certain how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

