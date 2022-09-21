Voter Registration Day in Lancaster County

Volunteers with the election commission help get voters registered
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday marked the unofficial holiday of ‘National Voter Registration Day’. Election commissions as well as non-profits all over the country took part in helping people sign up to cast a ballot of their own, or update their voter information.

“It’s an easy process, it’s very easy to vote, all you have to do is just do it,” Jane Witte Deputy Registrar with the Lancaster County Election Commission said.

A few reasons why voters may need to update their information could be a name or address change, or a switch of political party.

Mikey McLaughlin, a recent UNL graduate is now settled down in Lancaster County.

Register to Vote

“I think it’s really important, especially if you’re going to have an opinion about things that are put into place in your city or your state, then you need to voice your opinion and vote,” Mikey McLaughlin said.

At the Calvert Recreation Center, one of five sites set up as a registration drive around Lincoln, volunteers like Jane Witte were on hand to make sure everyone was squared away come November.

The good news is that the majority of people we see here are already registered to vote and are voting,” Witte said.

However, there are still new faces showing up to the polls and getting them involved in the democratic process is what makes this work so rewarding for Witte.

“...It was so heartwarming because they had just become a citizen and it was the first time they could vote, and they were so proud to be able to do this... It was so exciting,” Witte said.

There are two key ballot measures voters will see in November, one that would raise the state’s minimum wage, and another that would require voters to show government-issued I.D. at the poll.

View a Sample Ballot

