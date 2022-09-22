Arbor Day Farm continues AppleJack Festival for second weekend, offers activities throughout the entire fall season

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City’s 54th annual AppleJack Festival at the Arbor Day Farm continues for a second, consecutive weekend on Sept. 24-25.

For the first time ever, Arbor Day Farm engaged with Omaha artist, Maggie Heusinkvelt to create an interactive barn-sized, mural on the side of the Apple House Market. The mural is another way Arbor Day Farm is commemorating the Apple House Market’s first AppleJack Festival since the building was damaged by a fire in 2020.

“We’re excited to share this beautiful two-story mural with everyone who comes to celebrate the AppleJack Festival with us at the Arbor Day Farm,” said Connie Van Nostrand, marketing manager at Arbor Day Farm. “Local artists make our community vibrant and we’re proud to showcase our collaboration with Maggie at the Apple House Market, which is in many ways the centerpiece of the Arbor Day Farm.”

“We have fall-related activities planned throughout the months of September and October during Arbor Day Farm’s Harvest Celebration, but the AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” continued Van Nostrand. “This family-friendly event has something for everyone, from our hard cider and wine tastings for mom and dad to the Tree Adventure and apple picking for the children. We are so excited to share our love of harvesttime with our guests.”

In addition to Love, The Locals, special activities planned for guests to the farm on AppleJack Festival weekends include wine, hard cider and heirloom apple tastings.

Food options will cater to a variety of tastes for hungry guests and will include food truck fare, Porter’s barbecue, and dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner inside Lied Lodge at Timbers restaurant. In keeping with the apple-themed festival, guests will find caramel apples, apple donuts, fresh-pressed apple cider, apple pie, and apple cider slushies available, too.

The orchard will also be open for U-pick apple and pumpkin picking. Other outdoor fall fun at the Tree Adventure includes the popular Treetop Village, an outdoor classroom, a playground zipline, hiking trails, and more.

Arbor Lodge Mansion will host six “Living History Weekends,” each Saturday and Sunday beginning September 24 through October 30. During Living History Weekends guests can step back in time to see historic trades, talents and other demonstrations come alive inside Arbor Lodge Mansion. Demonstrations hours are full event lineup can be found at arbordayfarm.org.

Additional event information:

Tickets: Activities at the farm requiring tickets include the Tree Adventure, Arbor Lodge Mansion, the Love, The Locals makers market (Sept. 17-19 only), Sunset Orchard wine tastings, and U-pick apple picking. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at arbordayfarm.org

Hours: The farm property will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays throughout AppleJack Festival weekends. Hours may vary for special events on property.

Parking: Free parking will be available to the public onsite at the farm.

Lodging: Lied Lodge is open for overnight stays and reservations at arbordayfarm.org

Visit arbordayfarm.org for more information about the farm’s activities during AppleJack Festival.

