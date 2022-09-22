Federal porn charges for GI men

Scott Meyer, left, and Scott Simmons face federal child pornography charges.
Sep. 22, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island men face numerous charges in federal court for child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Scott Matthew Simmons, 42, and Scott Lee Meyer, 33.

  • Both are charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about August 15, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release, and a $55,100 special assessment.
  • Both are charged with the above crime while on the sex-offender registry. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment
  • Meyer is charged with production of child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about August 15, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release, and a 55,100 special assessment.
  • Meyer is also charged with production of child porn while on the sex-offender registry. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment
  • Simmons is charged production of child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about August 15, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release, and a $55,100 special assessment.
  • Simmons is also charged with committing that crime while on the sex-offender registry. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
  • Meyer is charged with possession of child pornography beginning on or about August 25, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release, and a $55,100 special assessment.
  • Simmons is charged with possession of child pornography beginning on or about August 26, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release, and a $55,100 special assessment.

