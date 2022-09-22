Feeling like fall on the first day of fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fall officially arrives at 8:03 PM central time.

Temperatures will be cool on Thursday with lots of clouds. Showers will be possible today, mainly in southwestern and far southern Nebraska. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Sunshine will develop Friday afternoon. The weekend should be dry and pleasant.

Mostly cloudy and cool in Lincoln on Thursday. Highs in the mid 60 with an east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of an evening sprinkle or shower. Scattered showers after midnight with lows in the lower 50s and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers Friday morning in the Lincoln and then becoming partly to mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s south wind 10 to 15 mph.

More sunshine by Friday afternoon with warmer temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm on Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s with a northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Much warmer Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be cooler but still nice and right around the average for late September. Pleasant fall weather will continue through Wednesday.

The weekend is looking dry and pleasant. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.