Friday Forecast: Comfortable with morning shower chances

Isolated light sprinkles to light showers possible this evening. Chance for isolated light to moderate rain possible Friday morning in eastern areas.
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will begin with cloudy skies and isolated sprinkles to light showers in eastern areas. Mostly sunny skies will return by the afternoon and temperatures will be fall-like to around seasonable for this time of year. Sunny skies hang around and temperatures warm up for Saturday.

Friday will start out on the cloudy side for all... but on the cloudy and rainy side for eastern Nebraska. The eastern areas will see the chance for isolated light to moderate rain primarily in the morning hours, between 7 AM and noon. Skies should slowly clear through the afternoon and eventually the sun will return by the evening. High temperatures will span from the mid 60s to the lower 80s. It’ll be coolest along the eastern border, 60s and low 70s, and will warm as you head west. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in eastern Nebraska and along the Iowa, Nebraska border. High temperatures will creep back to above normal for this time of year...into the low to mid 80s. Warmer conditions will also be partnered with a northerly/northwesterly breeze from 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

After Saturday, seasonable conditions will return to the Capitol City for the remainder of the forecast period. We will see temperatures hover in the mid to upper 70 with mostly sunny and overall dry conditions.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround a home in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, Lincoln Police searching for shooter
Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln Police identify woman killed at mobile home park
Train collides with pickup truck hauling farm equipment in Gage County Tuesday morning.
Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice

Latest News

Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast
Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast
The weekend is looking dry and pleasant.
Feeling like fall on the first day of fall
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast