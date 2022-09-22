Friday Forecast: Comfortable with morning shower chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will begin with cloudy skies and isolated sprinkles to light showers in eastern areas. Mostly sunny skies will return by the afternoon and temperatures will be fall-like to around seasonable for this time of year. Sunny skies hang around and temperatures warm up for Saturday.

Friday will start out on the cloudy side for all... but on the cloudy and rainy side for eastern Nebraska. The eastern areas will see the chance for isolated light to moderate rain primarily in the morning hours, between 7 AM and noon. Skies should slowly clear through the afternoon and eventually the sun will return by the evening. High temperatures will span from the mid 60s to the lower 80s. It’ll be coolest along the eastern border, 60s and low 70s, and will warm as you head west. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in eastern Nebraska and along the Iowa, Nebraska border. High temperatures will creep back to above normal for this time of year...into the low to mid 80s. Warmer conditions will also be partnered with a northerly/northwesterly breeze from 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 25. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

After Saturday, seasonable conditions will return to the Capitol City for the remainder of the forecast period. We will see temperatures hover in the mid to upper 70 with mostly sunny and overall dry conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.