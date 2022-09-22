Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska

(PRNewswire)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources.

Applicants can prevent themselves from being allowed into Nebraska casinos for a year, a few years, or even a lifetime.

Mike Sciandra works at Choices Treatment Center, which helps problem gamblers like he once was. Sciandra said he’s applied for self-exclusion programs in other states and is glad it’s coming to Nebraska.

“For something new coming to Nebraska, like casino gambling, it’s going to be exciting for many people, and for the 90% plus people who can handle that, it’s great,” Sciandra said. “We’ve actually had past clients who have reached out to us as well who are like, ‘hey, I really don’t want this temptation in my life. What can you do to help me with this?’”

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission encourages the public to exercise responsible gambling practices and to learn the signs of problem gaming ahead of full casino operations. The development of the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program is another step to enhancing the industry’s best practices to prevent problem gambling throughout the state.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage. “Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

The portal is available at https://racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround a home in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, Lincoln Police searching for shooter
Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln

Latest News

The Tenant Assistance Project provides legal services for no charge to tenants facing eviction
NU College of Law Tenant Assistance Project expands
LPS will host a hiring fair in September and October. They hope to fill at least 25 to 50 of...
Lincoln Public Schools looks to hire 150 employees
University of Nebraska Law Tenant Assistance Project provides more permanent aid to tenants...
University of Nebraska Law's Tenant Assistance Program expands
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High