Krause’s selfless approach: “I just wanna be on a winning team”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As John Cook tried different lineups during Nebraska’s non-conference volleyball schedule, Lindsay Krause’s role regularly changed. Krause played multiple positions and was in and out of the starting lineup.

“I’ll do whatever we can to win,” Krause said. “If that means I’m playing right side, cool. If that means I’m playing outside, cool. If that means I’m not in the lineup, that sucks for me, but cool. I wanna be on the team that’s going to win.”

Krause was a member of the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team last year. The Omaha native has enjoyed a strong start to her sophomore season, while helping the Huskers to an 8-1 start. Krause is averaging 2.33 kills per set.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter was the #2-ranked recruit in the 2021 signing class. Krause and the Huskers begin Big Ten play this week when Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Friday.

Nebraska soph. outside hitter Lindsay Krause:



"I'll do whatever we can to win... If that means I'm playing right side, cool. If that means I'm playing outside, cool. If that means I'm not in the lineup, that sucks for me, but cool. I wanna be on the team that's going to win." pic.twitter.com/azRWo5GOzY — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.