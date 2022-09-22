Lincoln Police identify woman killed at mobile home park

Police have arrested a Lincoln man in the stabbing death of a woman at a mobile home park. Charles Alexander arrested for second degree murder.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have identified the woman killed at a mobile home park late Tuesday night.

Police said 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln was stabbed in the torso at Contempo in the Highlands near N 1st and W Fairfield Street. First responders tried to save her but she died at a Lincoln hospital from her injuries.

Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln Mall. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police said Alexander and the victim knew each other, but they are still trying to determine the nature of their relationship. Police are still investigating to figure out what spurred the violence.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact LPD by calling (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

