Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wrapped up a project cracking down on underage drinking during the start of football season.
According to LPD, the increased enforcement was during the first three home football games in an effort to impact illegal behavior.
Officers encountered the following violations:
- 16 citations for minor in possession
- 24 citations for consuming in public
- 5 citations for minor misrepresenting age
- 2 citations for urinating in public
- 4 citations for narcotics
- 1 citation for false information to officer
- 1 citation for littering
- 104 parking citations
- 30 vehicles towed
- 3 criminal citations
Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.
