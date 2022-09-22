Lincoln Public Schools looks to hire 150 employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is hosting two job fairs to help fill 150 positions in the district.

LPS is hiring for a variety of part and full-time positions including paraeducators, food service employees, custodial workers, bus drivers, transportation paras, health technicians, and treatment nurses. Some of the positions have hiring bonuses, and all include benefits.

“We are in a great place where we are supporting our students right now, but we would love to get to a place where we are fully staffed,” said LPS HR Specialist Jessi Stilwagon. “It lightens the load for everybody and helps everyone perform at their optimal level.”

The job fairs take place on September 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LPS Don Clifton Professional Learning Center and on October 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culler Middle School. Job-seekers will fill out an application, complete a background check, and be interviewed. Some job offers will be given on the hiring days.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.