Meat trailer thefts continue: 37,000 lbs of meat stolen from semi-trailer in York

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York Police are investigating the theft of thousands of pounds of meat from a semi trailer.

According to the York Police Department, the suspects stole a semi tractor and refrigerated Great Dane trailer on Sept. 17 between 5 a.m. - 6:30 a.m.

The suspects unloaded 37,000 pounds of meat from the stolen trailer and transferred it another trailer at the Waco exit off of Interstate 80, according to York Police.

The stolen semi-tractor and trailer have been recovered.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re asked to contact York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 or the York Police Department at 402-363-2640. Your anonymous Crime Stoppers tip may be eligible for a cash reward.

Meanwhile, Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend.

