Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas

He was reported missing on December 13, 2021.
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas.

Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.

NDCS reported Jones missing on December 13 after not reporting to his work assignment after leaving the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that morning.

He had a pending release date of Feb. 11, 2022, for charges of burglary and theft from Douglas County. He started his sentence in October 2017 serving eight to 10 years.

LaJuan Jones
LaJuan Jones(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police surround a home in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.
Two men hospitalized in late-night shooting, Lincoln Police searching for shooter
Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln man arrested for stabbing death of woman at mobile home park
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln

Latest News

Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska
Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska
Gaming Commission launches Self-Exclusion Program ahead of gambling in Nebraska
The Tenant Assistance Project provides legal services for no charge to tenants facing eviction
NU College of Law Tenant Assistance Project expands
LPS will host a hiring fair in September and October. They hope to fill at least 25 to 50 of...
Lincoln Public Schools looks to hire 150 employees