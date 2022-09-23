22nd annual Pumpkin Run returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Organizers are preparing for the 22nd annual Pumpkin Run in Lincoln.

The push to keep kids active continues into the fall season and this weekend The Nebraska Sports Council will once again host one of the most popular youth races in the region: the 22nd annual Pumpkin Run.

Registration is available through Sunday September 25th, with pricing $15 per runner.

Runners are encouraged to run without an adult or sibling. However, organizers said an adult is allowed to run with their child free of charge.

All families are encouraged to park for free in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot, just north of the arena at 901 V. Street. From there, it is a short walk over the Lincoln Bridge to the Start Line. Overflow parking will also be available in the Haymarket Park parking lots.

There will not be parking available in the Railyard Parking Garages, west of 7th Street or in the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center parking lot at 433 V Street. Handicap parking will be available east of the Railyard in normal, designated spots.

The Pumpkin Run will take place rain or shine. If there is lightning in the area, heats may be delayed. Organizers said there are no refunds due to inclement weather. If changes need to be made, announcements will be made on-site and may be posted here or on the Pumpkin Run Facebook page.

