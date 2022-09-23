Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sun

Decreasing clouds and not as cool this afternoon
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday triggering a few scattered showers during the morning hours. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool. Saturday will be a warm with mainly sunny skies. Sunday will be a little cooler but still nice. In fact, the pleasant fall weather will continue for much of next week.

Mainly cloudy this morning with scattered showers through at least the Noon hour for the Lincoln area. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool with late afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Much warmer in the west and not as cool in the east.
Much warmer in the west and not as cool in the east.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the lower 50s with a west wind 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight low temperatures will be around the average for this time of year.
Overnight low temperatures will be around the average for this time of year.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s and a northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures on Saturday.
Mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

It will be a little cooler on Sunday, but still nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies.

Seasonal temperatures expected on Sunday.
Seasonal temperatures expected on Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Pleasant fall weather is expected next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. It does look like it will be mainly dry through the period.

The weekend is look dry and pleasant. Seasonal temperatures expected next week.
The weekend is look dry and pleasant. Seasonal temperatures expected next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln Police identify woman killed at mobile home park
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
Generic graphic of police lights
Meat trailer thefts continue: 37,000 lbs of meat stolen from semi-trailer in York
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Regents to consider alcohol sales for Husker basketball, beginning of Memorial Stadium renovations

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Comfortable with morning shower chances
Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast
Ken's Thursday Evening Forecast
The weekend is looking dry and pleasant.
Feeling like fall on the first day of fall