Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sun
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday triggering a few scattered showers during the morning hours. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool. Saturday will be a warm with mainly sunny skies. Sunday will be a little cooler but still nice. In fact, the pleasant fall weather will continue for much of next week.
Mainly cloudy this morning with scattered showers through at least the Noon hour for the Lincoln area. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool with late afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.
Mainly clear skies Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the lower 50s with a west wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s and a northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
It will be a little cooler on Sunday, but still nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies.
Pleasant fall weather is expected next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. It does look like it will be mainly dry through the period.
