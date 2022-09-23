Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday triggering a few scattered showers during the morning hours. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool. Saturday will be a warm with mainly sunny skies. Sunday will be a little cooler but still nice. In fact, the pleasant fall weather will continue for much of next week.

Mainly cloudy this morning with scattered showers through at least the Noon hour for the Lincoln area. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and not as cool with late afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Much warmer in the west and not as cool in the east. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the lower 50s with a west wind 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight low temperatures will be around the average for this time of year. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer for Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s and a northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

It will be a little cooler on Sunday, but still nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along with mostly sunny skies.

Seasonal temperatures expected on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Pleasant fall weather is expected next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. It does look like it will be mainly dry through the period.

The weekend is look dry and pleasant. Seasonal temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

