Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do during this first weekend of fall, here are a few ideas with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln Calling 2022

Lincoln Calling advances music, art, and education through innovative programming and creative community activation. Our annual fall festival is a celebration of music and art that embraces discovery and imagination. Our goal is to produce events and curate discussions that uplift underrepresented communities; to provide opportunity and a platform for individuals and community partners from diverse backgrounds to come together and be heard to positively impact the city of Lincoln.

Friday and Saturday at various times; See website for ticket prices

Incubus

Rock superstars INCUBUS is set to light up Pinewood Bowl Theater. Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy nominated band, Incubus, have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights. The California band’s sales have eclipse 23 million albums worldwide to date with multiplatinum and platinum certifications from around the globe.

Friday 8 p.m.; See website for tickets

Roca Berry Farm Presents Scary Farm Nights

Join them for their scary and thrilling haunt attractions! You don’t want to miss the haunted hayrides, haunted house and psycho path. Just a reminder, anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian of 19 years of age or older.

Friday and Saturday at various times; $26.50 plus tax

8th Annual StarBQ at the Branched Oak Observatory

The Empire Strikes Back... By popular demand, the 501st Legion- Central Garrison (a Star Wars anachronism group), will be BACK for this year’s StarBQ. You will see Stormtroopers and a number of other nefarious Star Wars characters roaming the grounds. Bring your cameras (and lightsabers) for some amazing photo opportunities.

Saturday 5-11 p.m.; Free event

The Hodgetwins Live

For years, you have watched them on their various YouTube channels and laughed until your stomachs were in knots. Just imagine that same reaction…doubled! If you thought they were funny online, just wait until you see them in the flesh. And don’t worry, everything that you have come to love about them – their edgy, unfiltered comedy is exactly what they are bringing to this show.

Saturday 7 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

