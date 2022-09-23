HS Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 22)
HS Volleyball Scoreboard
Thursday, Sept. 22
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 (3-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12 (2-0)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12 (2-0)
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8 (2-0)
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-20, 5-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16 (2-0)
Burwell def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 27-29, 15-13 (3-2)
Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10 (2-0)
Columbus def. Seward, 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16 (3-2)
Cozad def. Maxwell, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17 (2-1)
Cozad def. Sutherland, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24 (2-1)
Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Cross County def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)
David City def. Schuyler, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 (3-1)
Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-7 (3-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 (3-1)
Falls City def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-22, 28-26 (2-0)
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22 (3-1)
Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16 (2-0)
Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)
Gering def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-17 (2-0)
Gothenburg def. Minden, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 15-13 (3-2)
Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)
Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27 (3-1)
Hastings def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 (3-0)
High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14 (2-1)
Holyoke, CO def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)
Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-9 (2-0)
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 16-14 (3-2)
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7 (3-2)
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Northwest, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 (3-1)
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21 (2-0)
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22 (2-1)
Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)
Meridian def. BDS , 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 (3-0)
Millard South def. Omaha Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0 (3-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 (2-1)
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10 (3-2)
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)
Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)
O’Neill def. Wayne, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11 (2-1)
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 (3-0)
Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 27-25, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)
Omaha Nation def. Whiting, IA, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 (3-0)
Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16 (2-0)
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)
Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 (3-0)
Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 (3-1)
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-15, 25-20 (2-0)
Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 (3-2)
Santee def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)
Scotus Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 (3-0)
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17 (2-1)
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13 (2-0)
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)
Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 (2-1)
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 (2-1)
St. Mary’s def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Stuart def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)
Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 (3-0)
Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22 (2-1)
Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Deshler, 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 (3-2)
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-16, 25-12 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 (3-0)
Winnebago def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 (2-1)
