HS Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 22)

Highlights of Lincoln Lutheran's 3-0 win over Crete.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HS Volleyball Scoreboard

Thursday, Sept. 22

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12 (3-0)

Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)

Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12 (2-0)

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12 (2-0)

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8 (2-0)

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-20, 5-25, 25-15 (2-1)

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16 (2-0)

Burwell def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 27-29, 15-13 (3-2)

Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)

Cedar Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10 (2-0)

Columbus def. Seward, 25-21, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16 (3-2)

Cozad def. Maxwell, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17 (2-1)

Cozad def. Sutherland, 15-25, 25-19, 26-24 (2-1)

Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Cross County def. Central Valley, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)

David City def. Schuyler, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 (3-1)

Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-7 (3-0)

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 (3-1)

Falls City def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-22, 28-26 (2-0)

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22 (3-1)

Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16 (2-0)

Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)

Gering def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-17 (2-0)

Gothenburg def. Minden, 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 29-27, 15-13 (3-2)

Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)

Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27 (3-1)

Hastings def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-10, 19-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 (3-0)

High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14 (2-1)

Holyoke, CO def. Perkins County, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0)

Howells-Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-9 (2-0)

Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-22, 25-20 (2-0)

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7 (3-2)

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Northwest, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 (3-1)

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21 (2-0)

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22 (2-1)

Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)

Meridian def. BDS , 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 (3-0)

Millard South def. Omaha Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0 (3-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 (2-1)

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10 (3-2)

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)

Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)

O’Neill def. Wayne, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11 (2-1)

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 (3-0)

Omaha Christian Academy def. Mead, 27-25, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)

Omaha Nation def. Whiting, IA, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 (3-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 (3-0)

Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16 (2-0)

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9 (2-0)

Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 (3-0)

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 (3-1)

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Ralston def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-15, 25-20 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 (3-2)

Santee def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 (3-0)

Scotus Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 (3-0)

Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17 (2-1)

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13 (2-0)

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)

Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)

Southern Valley def. Axtell, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 (2-1)

Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18 (2-1)

St. Mary’s def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Stuart def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 (3-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)

Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 (3-0)

Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22 (2-1)

Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

Thayer Central def. Deshler, 25-17, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 (3-2)

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)

Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 (3-0)

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13 (3-2)

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-16, 25-12 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 (3-0)

Winnebago def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 (2-1)

