Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson to headline concert series at 2023 NEBRASKAland Days

Buy tickets next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean for the 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS and...
Buy tickets next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean for the 2023 NEBRASKAland DAYS and Viaero Summer Jam Concerts.(Courtesy)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country artists Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson will headline the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concert series in North Platte.

The NEBRASKAland Days team made the big announcement Friday at Viaero Wireless, the concert series sponsor.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. Johnson will perform Friday, June 23 and the Aldean concert is Saturday, June 24. Supporting acts will be announced in late October.

Most county fans will be familiar with Aldean, who has been named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times. One of his latest hits is a duet with Carrie Underwood called “If I Didn’t Love You”.

Johnson was recently nominated for four CMA awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. A song you’ve likely heard on country radio is “Til You Can’t”.

“These guys are both great artists and we’re fortunate that everything lined up for us to bring them to North Platte in 2023,” Fudge said. “Putting these lineups together is always a challenge, but we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Pricing for the concerts ranges from $46 to $125 plus taxes and fees for Cody Johnson and $60 to $172 plus taxes and fees for Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln Police identify woman killed at mobile home park
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
Generic graphic of police lights
Meat trailer thefts continue: 37,000 lbs of meat stolen from semi-trailer in York
LPD Badge
Lincoln Police release football Saturday underage drinking project results

Latest News

Organizers are preparing for the 22nd annual Pumpkin Run in Lincoln.
22nd annual Pumpkin Run returns to Lincoln
Organizers of the annual Pumpkin Run are readying for the one mile youth fun run in the Capital...
Pumpkin Run returns to Lincoln this weekend
Registered dietician Amber Pankonin chats about how to make Pumpkin Scones with Clotted Cream...
10/11 This Morning: Foodie Friday
AAA: Holiday Travelers are Booking Earlier This Year Due to Higher Prices