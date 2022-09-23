Nebraska man sentenced for plotting to murder federal fish, wildlife officer

He and his friend were subjects of an ongoing poaching investigation that was being investigated by the officer.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Blair was sentenced Thursday for plotting to kill a federal fish and wildlife officer.

Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced to just under 10 years for threatening to murder a federal officer.

In October 2020, Cape was cited by the officer for a fishing violation. He and his friend were subjects of an ongoing poaching investigation that was being investigated by the officer.

According to the Nebraska DOJ report, in December 2020 armed with a handgun, Cape told his friend he planned to kill the officer and his family using explosives.

His friend turned him in and Cape confessed to the FBI that he had made the threats.

There is no parole in the federal system and after serving 117 months, Cape will enter a three-year term of supervised release.

