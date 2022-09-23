Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 23

(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 5 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Dundy County Stratton 1, Medicine Valley 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Twin Loup VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Riverside VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Scotus Central Catholic VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Omaha Concordia VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ BDS : Falls City Sacred Heart VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Ponca VS Battle Creek

@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Gretna VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Omaha South VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Elkhorn High VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Hitchcock County VS Bertrand

@ Bloomfield: Randolph VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Deshler VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: EPPJ VS Boyd County

@ Bridgeport: Bayard VS Bridgeport

@ Burwell: Elm Creek VS Burwell

@ Cambridge: Arapahoe VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Bluffs: Cross County VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Cedar Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central City: Adams Central VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Overton VS Central Valley

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Twin River VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Wahoo VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Lincoln East VS Columbus

@ Cozad: Broken Bow VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Sioux County VS Crawford

@ Creek Valley: South Platte VS Creek Valley

@ Crete: Lincoln Pius X VS Crete

@ David City: Centura VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Diller-Odell

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: Palmyra VS EMF

@ East Butler: Howells-Dodge VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Northwest VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn Valley: Summerland VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Falls City: Syracuse VS Falls City

@ Fillmore Central: Fairbury VS Fillmore Central

@ Garden County: Hay Springs VS Garden County

@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon

@ Gordon-Rushville: Chase County VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Chadron VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: Fremont VS Grand Island

@ Gross Catholic: Ralston VS Gross Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Pender VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Harvard: Red Cloud VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland Lutheran: Stuart VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Heartland: Sutton VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Maxwell VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Mitchell VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: Nebraska Lutheran VS High Plains Community

@ Homer: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Homer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Walthill VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Sandhills/Thedford VS Hyannis

@ Johnson County Central: Freeman VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney Catholic: Amherst VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: North Platte VS Kearney

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Crofton VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Axtell VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lexington: Hastings VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Nebraska City VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Wilber-Clatonia VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Millard South VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Loomis: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Aquinas Catholic VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson-Brock VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: North Central VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Stanton VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Malcolm: Tri County VS Malcolm

@ McCool Junction: Ravenna VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Elmwood-Murdock VS Mead

@ Meridian: Dorchester VS Meridian

@ Milford: Centennial VS Milford

@ Millard West: South Sioux City VS Millard West

@ Minatare: Cody-Kilgore VS Minatare

@ Minden: Holdrege VS Minden

@ Morrill: Kimball VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Blair VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Christian: Pleasanton VS Nebraska Christian

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: St. Mary’s VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norris: Lincoln Northwest VS Norris

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Sandhills Valley VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ ONeill: Valentine VS ONeill

@ Ogallala: Alliance VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Benson: Papillion-LaVista VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Burke: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Conestoga VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Boys Town VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Norfolk VS Omaha Westside

@ Osmond: Wausa VS Osmond

@ Palmer: Fullerton VS Palmer

@ Pawnee City: Lewiston VS Pawnee City

@ Paxton: Arthur County VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: Sutherland VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Fort Calhoun VS Platteview

@ Potter-Dix: Banner County VS Potter-Dix

@ Raymond Central: Auburn VS Raymond Central

@ Scottsbluff: Northwest VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Gering VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Madison VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: McCook VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Kenesaw VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup: Leyton VS South Loup

@ Southern Valley: Hi-Line VS Southern Valley

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Sterling: Parkview Christian VS Sterling

@ Superior: Sandy Creek VS Superior

@ Tekamah-Herman: North Bend Central VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Wakefield: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wakefield

@ Waverly: York VS Waverly

@ Wayne: Pierce VS Wayne

@ Weeping Water: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Norfolk Catholic VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Boone Central VS West Point-Beemer

@ Winside: Humphrey St. Francis VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Creighton VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Bishop Neumann VS Yutan

