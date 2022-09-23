Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday

(MGN Online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:

  • Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets
  • North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues
  • Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets
  • North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets.

For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

Pumpkin Run – Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Haymarket area for this 1-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation. The closures are as follows:

  • Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to “N” streets
  • “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “O” Street at Canopy Street
  • “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • Canopy Street from “R” to “N” streets

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these events. For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

