Two hazardous waste collection events set for September in Lancaster County

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events in September. The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet
  • Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not handled at these events. Information about business waste is available at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8002.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

HAZTOGO, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

For more information visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.

