Weekend Forecast: Pleasant with Plentiful Sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This weekend will be accompanied by plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures... but it will be a bit on the breezy side. A few areas of patchy fog may develop in eastern areas Saturday morning. Overall, should be a great first weekend of fall!

Saturday will be warm and pleasant! High temperatures will warm back up into the low to mid 80s and it will be accompanied with mostly sunny skies. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in eastern areas and along the Missouri River in the morning but should clear by mid-morning. By Saturday evening we could see a few clouds start to creep into the eastern areas but nonetheless it will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy evening. In addition, it will be a breezy day with winds from 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 40s for the western areas and the low 50s for eastern areas.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be a bit cooler but will still have plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s... a few areas may hit the 80s degree mark. It will continue to be breezy with winds from 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s across the 1011 region.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

For next week we will see pleasant conditions... temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be on the cool side in the 40s and 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.