Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Alexander, 61, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th and Lincoln...
Lincoln Police identify woman killed at mobile home park
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
The first phase of Warhorse Casino includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400...
Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln,...
Warhorse Casino is ready for business
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed Thursday in a construction site...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy