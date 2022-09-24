Injury-accident in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street

(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an injury accident in the area of northwest 19th and West O Streets on Saturday.

West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
The first phase of Warhorse Casino includes a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, more than 400...
Gaming Commission approves Warhorse Casino license
Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday
It’s Week 5 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to...
Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 23
Nebraska man sentenced for plotting to murder federal fish, wildlife officer

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Warm, Dry & Breezy
Response personal were called to a grass fire near west Lincoln on Saturday.
Response personnel called to grass fire near west Lincoln
Abortion vs. inflation could decide Flood-Pansing Brooks rematch this fall
Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County