Injury-accident in west Lincoln closes portion of west O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an injury accident in the area of northwest 19th and West O Streets on Saturday.

West O Street will be entirely closed between northwest 18th and 20th Streets for several hours.

Please consider alternate routes and drive carefully.

